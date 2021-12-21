Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP) fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 0.32 and last traded at 0.32. 3,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 1,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.69.

Legion Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGCP)

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Legion Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legion Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.