Nocturne Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Shares Up 0.3%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Get Nocturne Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,876,000.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.