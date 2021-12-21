Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Trading Down 5.5%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, DZ Bank raised Deutsche EuroShop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

