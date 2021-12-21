Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $108.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist cut their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.30.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Incyte by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Incyte by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Incyte by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

