Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

AZYO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of AZYO stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 43.12% and a negative return on equity of 140.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Englese purchased 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. purchased 412,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $1,749,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aziyo Biologics (AZYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.