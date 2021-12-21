Short Interest in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Rises By 26.3%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,884,150. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after buying an additional 1,266,005 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth approximately $13,982,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth approximately $8,633,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth approximately $8,390,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 853.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOW opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

