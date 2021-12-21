Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BB. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NYSE:BB opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.28. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $84,745.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock worth $27,052,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 74.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 564,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 240,655 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 11.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 325.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 94,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 120.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 762,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 416,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

