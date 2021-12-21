Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNK. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.58.

CNK opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 80.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cinemark by 61.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 37,315 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $12,038,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cinemark by 7.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $195,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

