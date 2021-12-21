Delic Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Update

Delic Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DELCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Delic stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Delic has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16.

