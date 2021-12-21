Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 865,200 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 681,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.22 and a 200 day moving average of $139.43. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $79.76 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

