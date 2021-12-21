CSFB Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$57.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.41.

WPM opened at C$53.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.16. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

