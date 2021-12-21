Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CF stock opened at C$14.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$10.01 and a 12 month high of C$16.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.21.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$475.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.59%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

