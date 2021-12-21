Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.09.

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$11.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 690.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.58. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$10.45 and a 52-week high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is 3,825.00%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

