TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) vs. Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Financial Survey

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -13,172.03% -152.46% -66.88% Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TuSimple and Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $1.84 million 3,725.66 -$177.87 million N/A N/A Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reinvent Technology Partners Y has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TuSimple.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TuSimple and Reinvent Technology Partners Y, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 2 11 0 2.85 Reinvent Technology Partners Y 0 0 1 0 3.00

TuSimple currently has a consensus target price of $55.90, indicating a potential upside of 73.71%. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.01%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

Summary

Reinvent Technology Partners Y beats TuSimple on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

