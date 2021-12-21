U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Century Bank has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $6,344,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $2,907,000.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

