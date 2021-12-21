Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €92.20 ($103.60).

A number of research firms have recently commented on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($120.22) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of HEN3 opened at €69.76 ($78.38) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.26. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

