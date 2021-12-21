Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) versus Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) Critical Comparison

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Scientific Games shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Scientific Games and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games 6.39% -5.54% 1.69% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Scientific Games and Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 1 2 5 0 2.50 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scientific Games currently has a consensus price target of $83.78, suggesting a potential upside of 43.23%. Given Scientific Games’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scientific Games and Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $2.72 billion 2.07 -$569.00 million $1.83 31.96 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scientific Games.

Volatility and Risk

Scientific Games has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of -5.21, meaning that its share price is 621% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scientific Games beats Technology Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment comprises of system-based services and product sales business, and instant games business. The SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Technology Solutions Company Profile

Technology Solutions Co. provides business solutions to the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

