Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Simmons First National in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $28.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

