Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HEICO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.89.

HEICO stock opened at $135.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.81. HEICO has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $151.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

