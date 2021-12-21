Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ FY2024 earnings at $16.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $217.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $152.93 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 129,261 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $1,349,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 123,855 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $2,056,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

