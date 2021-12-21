RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $8.54 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $420.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.97.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.