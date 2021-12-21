Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 300 ($3.96) price objective on the stock.

LON IES opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £88.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.60. Invinity Energy Systems has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($3.24).

In other Invinity Energy Systems news, insider Lawrence Zulch bought 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £4,169 ($5,507.99).

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

