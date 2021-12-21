Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Katapult Holdings Inc. is an e-commerce focused financial technology company. It provides an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Katapult Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinServ Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Katapult in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

KPLT stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Katapult has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Katapult will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Katapult news, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo bought 957,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $3,493,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,708,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,955.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Katapult by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Katapult by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

