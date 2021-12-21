Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MESO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.88.

MESO opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 3.27.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 994.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 183,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

