Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

DEI stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,405,000 after purchasing an additional 34,170 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $1,609,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 302,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,891,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

