Kidpik Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 21st (NASDAQ:PIK)

Kidpik’s (NASDAQ:PIK) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 21st. Kidpik had issued 2,117,647 shares in its initial public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.50. During Kidpik’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

PIK stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Kidpik has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

