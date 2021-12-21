Tivic Health Systems Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 21st (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Tivic Health Systems’ (NASDAQ:TIVC) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 21st. Tivic Health Systems had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

TIVC opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. Tivic Health Systems has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

