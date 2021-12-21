Frontier Investment Corp Units’ (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 28th

Frontier Investment Corp Units’ (OTCMKTS:FICVU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 28th. Frontier Investment Corp Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS FICVU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Frontier Investment Corp Units has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICVU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,856,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

