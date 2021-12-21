Bon Natural Life Limited’s (NYSE:BON) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 21st

Bon Natural Life’s (NYSE:BON) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 21st. Bon Natural Life had issued 2,200,000 shares in its IPO on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $11,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Bon Natural Life stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79. Bon Natural Life has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bon Natural Life stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Bon Natural Life as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

