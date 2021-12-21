Mister Car Wash, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash’s (NYSE:MCW) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mister Car Wash had issued 37,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $562,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research firms recently commented on MCW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,135,000 after buying an additional 1,088,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $104,419,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 26.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,443,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

