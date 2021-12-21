G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GMVD)

G Medical Innovations’ (NASDAQ:GMVD) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 22nd. G Medical Innovations had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of G Medical Innovations’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMVD opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18. G Medical Innovations has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $5.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in G Medical Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

