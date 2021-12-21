Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Shares of LOV stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown acquired 12,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $43,169.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 1,522,200 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,805,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,757,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,368. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the second quarter valued at about $643,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark Networks (LOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.