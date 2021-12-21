Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $645.56 and last traded at $644.16, with a volume of 90124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $634.96.

Specifically, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.57. The firm has a market cap of $265.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,539,000. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

