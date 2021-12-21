Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 3187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

Specifically, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $993,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $672,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

LUNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

