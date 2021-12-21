Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Increases By 26.1%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 451,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,139.4 days.
Shares of Ansell stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. Ansell has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $33.00.
About Ansell
