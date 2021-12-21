Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Increases By 26.1%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 451,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,139.4 days.

Shares of Ansell stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. Ansell has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

About Ansell

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

