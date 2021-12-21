Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in November

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 562,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,952.0 days.

AANNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale raised Aroundtown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Aroundtown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

