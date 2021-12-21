Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWCMY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Alumina alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. Alumina has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.