FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Insider Buys £6,880 in Stock

FIH group plc (LON:FIH) insider Robert J. (Bob) Johnston acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £6,880 ($9,089.71).

Shares of FIH group stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 228.40. The company has a market cap of £26.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. FIH group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 183 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 279.70 ($3.70).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

