Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Insider Acquires 55,935 Shares

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) insider Iain McPherson bought 55,935 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £233,248.95 ($308,163.50).

Shares of CSP opened at GBX 427 ($5.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17. Countryside Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 403.20 ($5.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 461.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 498.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Countryside Properties to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.21) to GBX 450 ($5.95) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.34) to GBX 510 ($6.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 585 ($7.73) to GBX 520 ($6.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.40) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 534 ($7.06).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

