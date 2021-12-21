Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.58. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The business had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $18.50 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 844,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $11,561,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.83%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

