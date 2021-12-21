Cintas (CTAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cintas to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTAS opened at $429.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cintas has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $461.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.70.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

