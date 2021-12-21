Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Expensify in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expensify’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $35.23 on Monday. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.