Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Expensify in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expensify’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28.
Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $35.23 on Monday. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.
Expensify Company Profile
Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
