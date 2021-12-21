Piper Sandler Comments on Sierra Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $413.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

