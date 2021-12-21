Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Earthstone Energy, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report issued on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

ESTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $852.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 2.61. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

