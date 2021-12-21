Piper Sandler Weighs in on Umpqua Holdings Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.93 on Monday. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

