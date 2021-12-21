Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

