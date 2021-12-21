Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.64) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($32.50) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($32.50) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($38.05) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,682 ($35.43).

HIK stock opened at GBX 2,189 ($28.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,158 ($28.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,703 ($35.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,325.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,442.74.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

