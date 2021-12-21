Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $71.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of -0.30. Safehold has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.54%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.72 per share, with a total value of $499,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 962,812 shares of company stock valued at $72,411,714. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Safehold by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Safehold by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Safehold by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

