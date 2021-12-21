Zacks Investment Research Lowers Toast (NYSE:TOST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston. “

Get Toast alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Toast from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.11.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.79. Toast has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Toast will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,980,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toast (TOST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.