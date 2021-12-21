Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.31% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFP. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canfor from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.50.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$21.92 and a 12 month high of C$35.53.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Canfor will post 4.5900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.